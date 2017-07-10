Criteri di conservazione dei dati
ReviewBot retains only the minimum data required to deliver review notifications and does not store Slack message content.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Customer data is deleted automatically when no longer required for notification delivery or upon app uninstallation.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Customer data is stored securely using industry-standard cloud infrastructure and is not shared with third parties.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no