Outline is an open source team wiki and knowledgebase for growing teams. We built it for you to keep your documentation, meeting notes, playbooks, onboarding guides and work logs in order. Blazing Fast Outline is fast, really fast. We’ve worked hard to ensure millisecond response times, documents load instantly, search is speedy and navigating the UI is delightful. Slack integration Keep your team up to date and informed with Slack notifications about newly published and updated documents. You can also search Outline directly within Slack using the slash command. Powerful Search Outline includes a super fast search that’s the best way to find what you’re looking for once your knowledge base starts to grow in size. Markdown Support Outline stores, imports and exports all documents in plain Markdown. Shortcuts are also built right into the editor so you can easily format using **markdown syntax** if you like. API & Integrations All of Outline's functionality is available through the API. Rich embeds in documents are supported from many of the most popular tools. Note: Every Outline team gets a 30 day trial, after that a paid account is required. Accounts can also be provisioned with a Slack user's email address.