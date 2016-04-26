Get employee attention for important messages and combat email overload with SnapComms, an employee communication software solution. The SnapComms solution allows you to get employee attention for important messages at the right time, in the right way and measure the impact. This integration will allow you to push important messages to your Slack users. Note: This integration requires an active SnapComms account(paid or trial).
SnapComms potrà visualizzare:
SnapComms potrà:
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