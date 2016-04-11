/translate to get the form. Choose the desired language and enter your text. Then optionally post the translation to a channel.Or translate any message using the "Translate this message" action from the shortcuts menu for any Slack message.Translate text instantly using
/translate [lang] [text] where
[lang] is the language code (
es,
fr,
de, etc.) for the desired translation and
[text] is the text you want to translate. (Square brackets shown here for example only, and should be excluded when using the /translate command.)Or set up Automatic Translation for a channel or direct message, so all of your messages -- or ALL messages -- are automatically translated (no slash command needed, no buttons to click, no copying-and-pasting). This is a huge timesaver for teams communicating in multiple languages.Translate has both free and paid plans. All features are included free for 30 days (no credit card required).
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