Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We will retain all customer data for up to 5 years, unless requested for immediate deletion by a Seismic Knowledge administrator. Deletion can take up to 1 week to be processed.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
All data is backed up daily with Azure, and backups are kept for 35 days. After that, the backups are automatically deleted from our cloud provider.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All data is encrypted at rest and transferred over SSL. Raw access is granted to engineers on a time-limited, as-needed basis through Azure Active Directory. Support engineers may have access in order to troubleshoot and assist users.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Seismic is entirely cloud-hosted with Microsoft Azure virtual machines, databases, and file storage, with the addition of MongoDB Atlas managed clusters. Everything is located in the United States.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Microsoft Azure
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
gpt-4o-mini
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
We don't retain data to train the model on any user data
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Azure OpenAI, we don't retain data to train the model on any user data
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
We don't retain data to train the model on any user data