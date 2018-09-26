Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Domainr does not retain any potentially personally-identifying information for longer than is necessary to provide the services to you and others, to detect and research abusive client behavior, subject to any legal obligations to further retain such information.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Domainr does not retain any potentially personally-identifying information for longer than is necessary to provide the services to you and others, to detect and research abusive client behavior, subject to any legal obligations to further retain such information.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Domainr does not retain any potentially personally-identifying information for longer than is necessary to provide the services to you and others, to detect and research abusive client behavior, subject to any legal obligations to further retain such information.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no