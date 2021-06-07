Questetra BPM Suite

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Questetra does not have public policy.
We will retain data entrusted to us by our customers for the duration of the contract.
Even after the contract ends, we will retain for up to one year.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Questetra does not have public policy.
We do not archive data entrusted to us by our customers.
At the contract ends, DB data will be backed up and deleted.
Files and DB backup data will be deleted approximately one year after the contract ends.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Questetra does not have public policy.
Files are stored on AWS S3, and other data are stored on DB. DB runs on AWS EC2.
Files are also synchronously stored on AWS S3 another region.
DB data are backed-up daily and backup files are stored on AWS S3.
Sedi dei data center
Giappone, Stati Uniti, Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no