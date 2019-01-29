The Everwall app allows you to have the Slack channels you choose be displayed on screens — large enough for everyone in your office to see. When combined with an ongoing wall and displayed around your office, you can be sure everyone sees what you need them to see.Everwall is a paid product.
Everwall potrà visualizzare:
Everwall potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.