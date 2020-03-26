Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We store the information provided by you (e.g., check names) and collected by Healthchecks.io (e.g., downtimes) for as long as your account is active. Healthchecks.io removes inactive accounts after one year of inactivity.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We do not keep your information for longer than is necessary.
Inactive accounts. If your Healthchecks.io account is inactive for more than a year, we send an inactive account notification to your email address. If the account is still inactive 30 days after the notification, we close your account automatically.
Database backups. We keep database backups for up to 2 months. Therefore, when you delete information from your account or close your account completely, your information can still be recovered from our database backups for up to 2 months.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Although no online service is 100% secure, we work very hard to protect information about you against unauthorized access, use, alteration, or destruction, and take reasonable measures to do so, such as monitoring our services for potential vulnerabilities and attacks.
Sedi dei data center
Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
On bare metal servers from Hetzner
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Hetzner
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati