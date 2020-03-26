Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati

We do not keep your information for longer than is necessary. Inactive accounts. If your Healthchecks.io account is inactive for more than a year, we send an inactive account notification to your email address. If the account is still inactive 30 days after the notification, we close your account automatically. Database backups. We keep database backups for up to 2 months. Therefore, when you delete information from your account or close your account completely, your information can still be recovered from our database backups for up to 2 months.