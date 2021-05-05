Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We do retain user data until the user chooses to delete it, in which case it is instantly and permanently removed from our systems.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Once a user removes their data, it is permanently removed from the live platform. We may keep encrypted backup for up to 1 month, after which they are also permanently removed.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati We store our data in accordance with the best security practices from the industry. All data is encrypted while it's being put on the wire, with TLS 1.3.

Sedi dei data center Paesi Bassi

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Our data is hosted on private virtual servers.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati DigitalOcean

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes