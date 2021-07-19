Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Alerts and logs are removed after 14 days automatically. Endpoints are stored as long as the bot belongs to a channel or group. Workspace settings are stored as long as the bot is installed. No other data is collected.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We maintain continuous backups for the last 35 days. If you uninstall the bot, data that belongs to your workspace is deleted within 14 days.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We store all data using the latest encryption standards.
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no