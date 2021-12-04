Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Customer data is kept only for as long as it is necessary to ensure uninterrupted service, as well as to meet any legal and regulatory obligations.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati If you close your account with us we take steps to ensure deletion of your data in production systems and, where technically possible, our backup systems. For enterprise customers we offer the option to set a custom data removal policy.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Customer data is stored on the servers operated by TransIP B.V., our hosting provider based in Leiden, The Netherlands. To protect you against accidental data loss, we maintain multiple off-site backups in the Netherlands and the United States. All backups are encrypted in transit and at rest.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud storage. Separate infrastructure (virtual or physical) as well as self-hosting are available upon request for an additional fee.

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://greet.bot/subprocessors