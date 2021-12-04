Building great working relationships starts with great onboarding
GreetBot is your onboarding assistant for Slack. In a few easy steps it helps you make your colleagues, collaborators, customers, and community members feel welcome and informed when they join your Slack workspace.
:female-teacher: Give directions and share resources
Share helpful links to #channels, websites and documents, or use @mentions to highlight key people.
:speech_balloon: Greet in private or in public
Greet new members in public and private #channels, or with a direct message.
:art: Customize your messages
Customize your messages with all the text formatting styles available on Slack, including emoji.
:spiral_calendar_pad: Schedule check-ins and reminders
Engage new members with a series of scheduled messages delivered after they’ve joined.
:handshake: Encourage new connections
Regularly match up members of selected Slack #channels for chats, quick calls, or coffee.
:sparkles: Post fun ice-breakers
Get the conversation started with built-in GIFs, lyrics from hit songs, or quotes from cinema classics.
:bar_chart: View latest activity
Keep track of latest activity with a detailed message log covering members, dates, #channels, and DMs with read receipts.For teams large and small
More than 4 million
new members greeted in thousands
of teams worldwide, from local non-profits to global brands such as IBM
, Porsche
, SAP
, and more.Secure and enterprise friendly
Our team has decades of experience in building and securing enterprise software and has put a number of measures in place to safeguard your data. For more information e-mail enterprise@greet.bot
.Ready when you are
Get started with GreetBot for free. Upgrade anytime. No credit card required.