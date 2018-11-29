Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Botzee does not retain any customer data, besides the game data it creates (which includes no identifiable information), and IDs and tokens provided by Slack (which themselves contain no identifiable information). Slack IDs are never resolved to any other form (handles, names, etc) and stored.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Botzee will remove customer data in accordance with GDPR, CCPA, and any other regulations that exist for users in the region they are located.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Botzee data is stored in accordance with Amazon's recommended best practices for encryption and security.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Application data is retained in encrypted Amazon DynamoDB tables. Logs are maintained temporarily in Amazon CloudWatch Logs.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no