Genea Access Control

Here at Genea, we’re devoted to making your life easier. That’s why we’re pleased to announce Genea's integration with Slack.
Integrating Slack with your Genea system will be beneficial for you for several reasons.
- Slack Notifications - Genea can notify you when important events occur on your property such as Card Access Denied, Controller Offline/Online, AC Power Failure Battery Backup Failure, Door Being Help Open, Door Forced etc. With this integration you need not worry about missing out on your visitors as you receive the visitor arrival alerts, and can this integration can also be used for monitoring events of audits.
- Using slash commands - You can temporarily unlock doors for your visitors using simple slash commands
All Genea customers can use the Genea + Slack integration.
Visit us at https://getgenea.com/
for more information.
Contact developers at support@sequr.io