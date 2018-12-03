Team TimeZone

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We retain personal data for as long as necessary to provide the services requested by the individual, or for other legitimate and lawful purposes, such as complying with legal obligations or resolving disputes.
We regularly review the personal data we hold and delete any data that is no longer necessary for the purposes for which it was collected.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We take reasonable steps to securely delete or anonymize personal data that is no longer needed for the purposes for which it was collected.
We may retain certain personal data for longer periods of time if required by law or for other legitimate and lawful purposes, such as resolving disputes or enforcing our rights.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We store personal data on secure servers that are protected by appropriate technical and organizational measures.
We take reasonable steps to ensure the security and confidentiality of personal data, and to prevent unauthorized access, disclosure, or loss of personal data.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no