Procedura di richiesta di eliminazione dei dati

At Team TimeZone, we take data privacy and security very seriously. If you would like to request the deletion of your personal data from our app and servers, please follow these steps: Email support@teamtimezone.com with the subject line "Data Deletion Request". In the email, please provide your full name, email address associated with your Team TimeZone account, and a clear explanation of the data you would like deleted. Attach a government issued ID as a means of verification. A customer service representative will respond to your request within 5 business days and will guide you through the verification process Once your identity is verified, our team will locate and delete the requested data, and any backups or copies within 30 days. You will receive a confirmation email that the data has been deleted and the request has been fulfilled. Please note that due to legal and technical constraints, it may not be possible to delete all the data we have on you. However, we will delete as much as possible and will let you know what data we are unable to delete. If you have any questions or concerns about our data deletion process, please don't hesitate to contact us at support@teamtimezone.com.