Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Arctera Merge1 does not retain any data, the processed data is maintained and archived by the customers in their own data centers or in data centers controlled by them in compliance with SEC 17-a4 regulation. Per SEC 17-a4 regulation user are notified about data capture and retention policies.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Arctera Merge1 does not retain any data, the processed data is maintained and archived by the customers in their own data centers or in data centers controlled by them in compliance with SEC 17-a4 regulation. Per SEC 17-a4 regulation user are notified about data capture and retention policies.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Arctera Merge1 does not retain any data, the processed data is maintained and archived by the customers in their own data centers or in data centers controlled by them in compliance with SEC 17-a4 regulation. Per SEC 17-a4 regulation user are notified about data capture and retention policies.

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Arctera Merge1 does not retain any data, the processed data is maintained and archived by the customers in their own data centers or in data centers controlled by them in compliance with SEC 17-a4 regulation. Per SEC 17-a4 regulation user are notified about data capture and retention policies.

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no