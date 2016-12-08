elmah.io is a cloud based error logger and management tool for .NET web applications. Based on the de-facto standard error component ELMAH, logging errors from your webserver requires nothing more than installing a NuGet package. We support both ELMAH as well as popular .NET logging frameworks like log4net, NLog and Serilog.When installed, all exceptions on your webservers will automatically be synced to elmah.io’s powerful infrastructure based on Elasticsearch and Windows Azure. Everything from full-text to time-based searches fly at supersonic speed. Our integration with Slack automatically notify your team members when new errors are logged.elmah.io is a paid service, but you can sign up for a free 21 day trial.
elmah.io potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.
A user can per request ask to get his/her user deleted. We want this to be a manual process, in order to disallow people from keep signing up for new trials.
When a user asks for deletion, the user data will be deleted from:
- Our database (Elasticsearch)
- Intercom
- MailChimp (in case the user signed up for the newsletter)
- Backups (we don't want to modify already created backup data, why we create a new total backup and delete the old one)
Conforme a HIPAA
no
Nonostante l'app possa offrire la conformità HIPAA, Slack non ha stipulato nessun accordo di consulenza professionale con qualsivoglia provider di applicazioni di terze parti, ivi comprese quelle contenute in Slack Marketplace. Di conseguenza, è responsabilità dell'utente valutare la conformità del provider e stipulare gli opportuni accordi prima dell’abilitazione.
Sicurezza
Supporta Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Ha un team dedicato alla sicurezza
no
Contatto per problemi di sicurezza
info@elmah.io
Ha un programma di divulgazione della vulnerabilità
no
Ha un programma di individuazione dei bug
no
Richiede autorizzazione/connessioni di terze parti