Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Our database has a ‘Point In Time Restore’ mechanism (PITR). We also backup the entire database every 24 hours. This backup is stored in another system and region from where the database is hosted and is kept for 30 days.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Once requested, data is removed in seven days from our database (usually after a couple of hours). Data could be present in backups for up to 30 days after the removal of the data from our database. In total, that’s a maximum of 37 days that the data could be present in our systems and/or backups after removal request.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati The data is logically segregated. Every customer has its own unique domain (company.bucketlist.org) and data is always stored using the company as a primary key and identifier. The data is encrypted at rest wether it’s in the live database or in our backups.

Sedi dei data center Canada, Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati DigitalOcean