Bugsnag monitors full stack application stability so you can make data-driven decisions on whether you should be building software or fixing bugs. While automatically detecting software bugs in mobile, web, and backend applications, Bugsnag groups issues by root-cause, sorts by business impact, and displays alongside rich diagnostic data, which enables teams to reproduce and fix each bug. Use the Bugsnag app to get real-time notifications in Slack about new and frequently occurring errors that impact your users, and triage them with a single click.