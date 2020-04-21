Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Bugsnag retains the Customer Data we receive as described in our Privacy Policy for as long as you use our Services or as necessary to fulfil the purpose(s) for which it was collected, provide our Services, resolve disputes, establish legal defenses, conduct audits, pursue legitimate business purposes, enforce our agreements, and comply with applicable laws.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Bugsnag will erase the data once the retention period has passed and backups of the data will be deleted after a 7 day period.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Data is stored at multiple redundant locations in order to ensure availability. Security controls, such as encryption at rest, are used to protect data from accidental or unlawful destruction, alteration or disclosure.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud Storage
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati