Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Data will remain in your Raygun account until your data retention period expires for that data, or you manually choose to delete this information from your account settings.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Data is maintained in our data stores and backups for up to 2 weeks following removal which is either triggered by you, one of your team, or by Raygun’s data retention policies. After this period the data is completely removed from our systems to support your data retention and destruction policies.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Raygun uses encrypted data storage and secure backups keep your data protected. Data backups are maintained for 2 weeks at which point they are automatically and permanently deleted.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati