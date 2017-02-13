Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Kaomoji retains necessary account data such as User ID and saved shortcuts indefinitely until a user requests deletion via the support email address.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Kaomoji does not archive data outside the scope of the retention policy, and data removal is available through manual request via the support email address.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Data is stored encrypted at rest and in transit.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no