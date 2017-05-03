Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Customer data is retained for as long as you remain an active customer. The Salesmate platform provides active customers with the tools to delete their data as they see fit. We will retain and use information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements as follows: 1. the contents of closed accounts are deleted within 3 months of the date of closure; 2. backups are kept for 3 months; 3. Information on legal transactions and invoicing is between Client and Salesmate is retained for a period of 10 years

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati If the customer's workspace is canceled or suspended, then the contents of closed accounts are deleted within 3 months from the last renewal date. The customers can request immediate deletion of their data as part of the account closure procedure. In such cases, the customer data will then be deleted within 24 hours.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Salesmate is hosted with cloud infrastructure providers with SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications, among others. All data at rest is encrypted using AES-256. The customer's database replicates over multiple availability zones in an almost real-time manner. All data and files for customers are logically separated in our cloud storage to avoid data leaks and accidental access. Your data is entirely yours. It's only stored on our dedicated VPCs while using the services and not shared with any third party without your consent.

Sedi dei data center Stati Uniti

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati GKE

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati GCP

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no