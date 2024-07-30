Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We retain personal information for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which we collected it. If your account is deactivated or disabled, some of your information and the content you have provided will remain in order to allow your team members or other users to make full use of the MadCap Flare Online account. For example, we continue to display messages you sent to the users that received them and continue to display content you provided.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Our Services and related documentation give you the right to delete any information on our systems that are not required for you to continue using our products.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We use Microsoft Azure as our data hosting service provider. The data hosting servers are located in the United States.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Microsoft Azure
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no