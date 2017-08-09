TrackSSL is a service that allows you to monitor your website, ensuring you don't get into the embarrassing position of rushing to renew an expired SSL certificate. Integration your notifications into Slack to ensure no-one on your team misses out.To add Slack notifications to your TrackSSL account, visit your Notifications area when logged in and click "Add to Slack".
trackssl potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.