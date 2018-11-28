Smart Atoms Limited will retain Customer Data in accordance with Slack API User Data Policy, located at

The App, while running on LaMetric Cloud is requesting the following Slack data (the Data): Data associated with Slack account * Slack User ID – to let the App associate LaMetric Account and Slack Account. Data associated with Slack Workspace * Slack Team ID – to let the App store its configuration per Slack Workspace * Slack Channel IDs and Channel Names – is used on configuration page on LaMetric Cloud to display a channel list to let you choose from which Slack Channels to receive notifications to a LaMetric Smart Device(s). The Data associated with the Slack account and workspace is downloaded via secure SSL connection and stored in LaMetric Cloud’s database.