Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Standup Alice will retain customer's data while they are actively using Standup Alice.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Standup Alice will remove customer's data during 24 hours after Standup Alice Slack app is uninstalled. Customer can also send an email to hello@standupalice.com to request a data deletion.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
When Standup Alice is added into your Slack workspace, we will receive and store the team name, team Id, team tokens. When a standup is created, we will receive your Slack username, first and last name, Slack user profile, timezone and optionally email address of the standup's participants. We will collect and store conversations between Standup Alice and standup's participants as part of daily standup.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Google Cloud
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no