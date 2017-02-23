Get all itopia notifications, discovery activities, logs and more on your Slack team. The easier and faster way to get informed of all your process in an interactive environment.Here’s what you can automatically Slack to your team: # Any discovery event # Creation of a new Client # Deletion of a Client # New tasks posted # Audit activity
itopiaBot potrà visualizzare:
itopiaBot potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.