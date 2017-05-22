Tellent Recruitee

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati Recruitee has integrated its data retention policy as part of its software. In principle, data is retained between 30-37 days after processing. After that period of time, the data is deleted. Data may also be deleted on request by the end-user.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati Recruitee has integrated its data removal policy as part of its software. In principle, data will be removed after the retention period or upon request of the end-user.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Recruitee has integrated its data storage policy as part of its software. In principle, Recruitee stores the data in accordance with its general storage policy.

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati yes

Linee guida per i sub-incaricati https://recruitee.com/en/terms#dpa