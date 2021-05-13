Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Except for the OAuth information and name of the channel we post to, rami.io GmbH will NOT store ANY information obtained from connected Slack accounts. We only push notifications to slack based on the data stored and updated in our application, which is stored as long as our customers want us to.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Except for the OAuth information and name of the channel we post to, rami.io GmbH will NOT store ANY information obtained from connected Slack accounts. All data in our application is archived as part of our disaster recovery backups for up to 3 months and then automatically deleted form backup storage.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Sedi dei data center
Germania
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud and bare-metal servers with Hetzner Online GmbH, netcup GmbH, and Strato AG.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Hetzner Online GmbH, netcup GmbH, Strato AG
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no