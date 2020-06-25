Connect MPZMail to Slack and automatically post Slack messages to a channel or user as part of an automation, or whenever a subscriber interacts with a campaign.In just a few clicks you can connect any existing Slack account and start sending Slack alerts from campaigns and automations with ease.
MPZMail potrà visualizzare:
MPZMail potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.