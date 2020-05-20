Criteri di conservazione dei dati
RawBot Inc. will only collect the data needed for the operation of TimeBot, such as: - the history of time off requests; - the configured workspace settings (holidays, starting and ending times); We follow the OWASP best practices and encrypt data (both at rest and in transit). We do not store any data that we don’t need for our operations.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
RawBot Inc. will automatically delete all data related to the Slack workspace 12 months after TimeBot is removed from the Slack team.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Any information related to Slack workspace is stored in the AWS data center located in North Virginia, USA.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no