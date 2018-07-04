Criteri di conservazione dei dati
User data is kept only for as long as it is necessary to ensure uninterrupted service, as well as to meet any legal and regulatory obligations.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Should you ever decide to delete your account and associated data, you may do so by emailing max@clockworkcoding.com If you terminate your Account, any association between your Account and information we store will no longer be accessible through your Account.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
User data is stored on the servers of Heroku and AWS, our hosting providers. To protect you against accidental data loss, we maintain backups in the the United States. All backups are encrypted in transit and at rest.
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS, Heroku
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no