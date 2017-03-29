Sitting in an office can be very unhealthy and cause people to have low steps each day. Gyroscope helps to fix this by building software to track your life, encourage workouts and make improvements to your health.See the leaderboards and company stats to keep your entire team healthy, active and productive! The daily leaderboard and new workouts will automatically post in your Slack channel to keep the whole team aware and motivated.
Gyroscope potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.