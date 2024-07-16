Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Fellow will retain customer data required for the operation of Fellow until and unless a request is made for deletion, or as required at the time of termination of a customer agreement, with exceptions as required by law. Fellow reserves the right to delete data upon termination of any customer agreement.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Fellow will remove any customer data within 7 days of receipt of a formal request.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All customer data is encrypted in transit and at rest. Customer data is not permitted outside of our secure cloud-hosted data centers (e.g. employee laptops).
Sedi dei data center
Canada, Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
All customer data is hosted in the cloud, at our datacenter provider (Amazon AWS).
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
yes
Modello/i LLM utilizzato/i
Impostazioni di conservazione LLM
We have zero-retention agreements in place for all data sent to and generated by LLMs.
Politica di conversazione dei dati LLM
Multi-tenant
Politica di residenza dei dati LLM
Fellow's AI partners use servers located in the United States.