Slack is a great way to manage your email notifications in one place. If you are like most people, your email box is filled with a multitude of important and not so important emails. With Slack, you can streamline your work by opting into important Renhead notifications directly to a Slack channel - saving you time to focus on what’s important. How? With the integration, you will have the option to receive notifications via email and Slack or opt-out email completely. Furthermore, Renhead allows you to control the type of notification you want to receive in your Slack channel for all of Renhead’s modules such as our Job Portal, Job Reqs, Candidates, Reminders, Interviews and Offers. Know immediately that a candidate has applied, read interview feedbacks or when an offer has been accepted without ever checking your email.