Allstacks' software engineering intelligence platform helps companies of all shapes and sizes align business outcomes to engineering workflows by ingesting data from tools across the entire SDLC so that teams can measure, grow, and optimize how they deliver their software - together. Create metrics your way, customize visual dashboards, and share learnings in order to make data-driven decisions that make software delivery more efficient and predictable. Allstacks' seamless integration with Slack allows you to send and customize alerts directly to your team's Slack channels with a daily digest of important information, making it easier than ever before to get in front of potential delivery delays and keep everyone on your team on the same page.