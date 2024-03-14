Criteri di conservazione dei dati
It is Allstacks’s policy to store data indefinitely. Some information may be stored indefinitely for
machine learning training datasets and internal research. All personally identifiable information is
deleted after 30 days after contract termination.
Allstacks may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This
request must be made by the customer, and Allstacks may require additional ID verification.
Allstacks should hard delete all information from currently-running production systems within
one month of the deletion request.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
It is Allstacks’s policy to store data indefinitely. Some information may be stored indefinitely for
machine learning training datasets and internal research. All personally identifiable information is
deleted after 30 days after contract termination.
Allstacks may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This
request must be made by the customer, and Allstacks may require additional ID verification.
Allstacks should hard delete all information from currently-running production systems within
one month of the deletion request.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
It is Allstacks’s policy to store data indefinitely. Some information may be stored indefinitely for
machine learning training datasets and internal research. All personally identifiable information is
deleted after 30 days after contract termination.
Allstacks may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This
request must be made by the customer, and Allstacks may require additional ID verification.
Allstacks should hard delete all information from currently-running production systems within
one month of the deletion request.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
AWS Cloud.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no