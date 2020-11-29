Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to hello@mojibot.chat.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Moji provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to hello@mojibot.chat.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption. Our bot endpoints are TLS/SSL only.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Data is hosted in the AWS Cloud.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Amazon Web Services
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no