TINYpulse by WebMD Health Services

Privacy e governance dei dati

Criteri di conservazione dei dati We retain your data as long as necessary to provide our Services and to comply with our legal obligations. Within thirty (30) days after your data is no longer needed to provide our Services or comply with our legal obligations, we anonymize and aggregate your data permanently. However, we reserve the right to delete or purge such data.

Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati We retain your data as long as necessary to provide our Services and to comply with our legal obligations. Within thirty (30) days after your data is no longer needed to provide our Services or comply with our legal obligations, we anonymize and aggregate your data permanently. However, we reserve the right to delete or purge such data.

Criteri di archiviazione dei dati Our data is stored securely on AWS servers, and nowhere in the UI is it possible to map a response to an individual's email address. We store email address (and PII in general) in different database tables than responses. In the future we could look at housing in separate databases. All data is encrypted at rest and in motion and AWS has both physical and digital protections in place to ensure the security of their web servers (we can provide more info on that).

Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati Cloud-hosted

Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati AWS

L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati no