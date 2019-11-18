Criteri di conservazione dei dati
The privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. We retain the minimum amount of data necessary to run Field Trip reliably for you. Some Basecamp data is temporarily retained while sending it to Slack before it is permanently deleted. Customers can request the removal of their data at any time by contacting hello@enjoyfieldtrip.com.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We use scheduled rolling database backups and routinely permanently delete outdated backups. We adhere to GDPR and respect your right to ask for your data to be permanently removed. All users can request the removal of their data by submitting a request to hello@enjoyfieldtrip.com. To learn more: https://enjoyfieldtrip.com/privacy
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
All Field Trip data is encrypted using SSL (Secure Sockets Layer)/TLS (Transport Layer Security) when transferred between our servers and your browser. Whenever data is sent, it is transferred using HTTPS (Hyper Text Transfer Protocol Secure). We also encrypt all data when storing on and transferring between our internal services. All Field Trip data is backed up daily. The backups are redundantly stored across multiple facilities via Amazon AWS. All credit card transactions are processed using secure encryption and we never store your credit card information.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Our services and your data are cloud-hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no