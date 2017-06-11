Leavetrack is a simple way to manage and track your employee absences. It has support for public and bank holidays, monitoring of holiday accruals, warnings when allowances will be exceeded, dual approval structures, delegation when your managers are away from the office, one click approval or rejection of requests right from email, integrated calendar feeds for Outlook and Google Calendar and reports from company to individual level. By integrating Leavetrack with Slack, you can make absence management part of your existing workflows. At the basic level, you can use your Slack credentials to login to Leavetrack avoiding the need for yet another account. By fully integrating, you will receive daily updates of employees on leave and absence requests will be sent by direct message to the manager and the manager can approve or reject the request straight from Slack. No need to sign in to Leavetrack. No complex pricing. £13 for up to 100 employees. Used by organisations with 10 people. Used by organisations with 250.