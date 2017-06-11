Leavetrack

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Billing data is retained for 7 years after the end of the financial year to which it relates. All other data is removed one year after closure of the account and can be deleted prior to that date by the account administrator.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Billing data is retained for 7 years after the end of the financial year to which it relates. All other data is removed one year after closure of the account and can be deleted prior to that date by the account administrator.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
Data is stored securely on servers to which access is restricted by public/private key configurations. Password access to servers is disabled.
Sedi dei data center
Paesi Bassi, Regno Unito
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud Hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
Digital Ocean
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no