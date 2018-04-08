Tea Time allows your teams to start a round of tea, join with their choice of tea, and (on round end) randomly select someone to make the round of tea. Available commands are:

/teatime {group} - Start a new round

/teatime end - End a round

/teatime illmake - Volunteer to make the round

/teatime groups add {name} - Add a group

/teatime groups remove {name} - Remove a group

/teatime options add {group} {name} - Add a new option for a group

/teatime options remove {group} {name} - Remove an option from a group Tea Time can also be used for beer! For example: Create the group: /teatime groups add beer Add options to choose from:

/teatime options add beer Ale

/teatime options add beer "Pale Ale"

/teatime options add beer Lager

/teatime options add beer Stout Start the round:

/teatime beer