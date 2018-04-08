/teatime {group} - Start a new round
/teatime end - End a round
/teatime illmake - Volunteer to make the round
/teatime groups add {name} - Add a group
/teatime groups remove {name} - Remove a group
/teatime options add {group} {name} - Add a new option for a group
/teatime options remove {group} {name} - Remove an option from a groupTea Time can also be used for beer! For example:Create the group:
/teatime groups add beerAdd options to choose from:
/teatime options add beer Ale
/teatime options add beer "Pale Ale"
/teatime options add beer Lager
/teatime options add beer StoutStart the round:
/teatime beer
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.