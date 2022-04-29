Webex Meetings

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
We don't store any personally-identifiable information of the user. We store configuration data such as the Webex site URL. If a customer uninstalls the app we remove all their associated data after 30 days.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
We take automatic backups of the data every day in our deployment. If a customer uninstalls the app we remove all their associated data after 30 days.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We don't store any personally-identifiable information of the user. We only store configuration data such as the Webex site URL. Once the user marks them for deletion by uninstalling and we remove the data after 30 days
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no