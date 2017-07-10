Receive notifications from Kogniz. Typically, these notifications let you know when a rule has been triggered, such as a person of interest showing up or an object being detected. You can also keep your Kogniz employee list updated with Slack so you no longer need to manually update your employee Slack username.
Kogniz potrà visualizzare:
Kogniz potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.