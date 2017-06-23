WinZip Enterprise for Slack

Criteri di conservazione dei dati
After users login Slack in WinZip, WinZip will save the information in the local DB. So that users can send message to slack chatters.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
After users login out their Slack accounts, WinZip will remove the local DB.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
After users login Slack in WinZip, WinZip will save the information in the local DB. So that users can send message to slack chatters.
Sedi dei data center
Stati Uniti
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
WinZip will save the information in the local DB.
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
N/A
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no