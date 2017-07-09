Communication and exchange are essential components of the learning process. Once you have added Slack to WeGrow, WeGrow will automatically send notifications through Slack every time new content gets published. At the same time users can comment content within Slack by starting a thread. WeGrow is a paid service (free trial).
WeGrow potrà visualizzare:
WeGrow potrà:
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.