Respond and reply to messages directly in Slack – the app you already use each day. Our two-way sync updates the full conversation history in Support Board in real time. Receive and respond to messages sent directly from users in Slack in real time. You can also edit the messages sent from Slack at a later time or delete them. Enjoy the Slack Editor's full support. Slack's message formatting, including bold and italic, is compatible with Support Board. Slack code snippets and emojis are supported too. Agent and user details, including name, surname and profile image, are synced with Slack. Each agent can be linked to a Slack teammate, and Support Board can detect whether any agents are online. Any number of teammates can use Slack simultaneously and reply to the user. A Slack channel shared by all teammates will show the user’s details and provide a link to open the conversation channel.