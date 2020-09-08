Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Data is retained according to the following schedule for our various categories of data:
Category: Images: Profile images, uploaded images
Storage location: Cloudinary
Retention period: 1 year after end of customer relationship
Action: Delete
Category: Usage reporting, IP address etc.
Storage location: Pendo
Retention period: 90 days after termination
Action: Delete
Category: Usage reporting
Storage location: Amazon
Retention period: 1 year after end of customer relationship
Action: Delete
Category: Company uploaded documents within Learn Amp
Storage location: Amazon
Retention period: 1 year after end of customer relationship
Action: Delete
Category: Customer contact details
Storage location: Amazon
Retention period: 1 year after end of customer relationship
Action: Delete
Category: Prospect contact details for Sandboxes
Storage location: Amazon
Retention period: 1 year after end of campaign
Action: Delete
Category: Usage reporting
Storage location: Heroku
Retention period: 1 year after end of customer relationship
Action: Delete
Category: Customer contact details
Storage location: Heroku
Retention period: 1 year after end of customer relationship
Action: Delete
Category: Prospect contact details for Sandboxes
Storage location: Heroku
Retention period: 1 year after end of campaign
Action: Delete
Category: Usage reporting, IP address etc.
Storage location: Google Analytics
Retention period: 26 months after capture
Action: Delete
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
Data destruction
We have policies in place to ensure that data is destroyed after a reasonable amount of time in the event of a company leaving Learn Amp:
• We hold client data no longer than 1 year after termination of the contract
• Data is stored to allow retrieval of learning data by either the organisation and its users within that time
• Data is stored securely in accordance with this Cyber Security Policy document
• Destruction of data can be requested at any time and will occur with immediate effect subject to any data over which individuals have rights that preclude deletion
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
We contract with Amazon Web Services to provide our cloud-based storage environment. We use AWS primarily for file hosting (S3), video transcoding (Elastic Transcoder) and content delivery network (Cloudfront) which lets us serve static assets efficiently with global availability. In addition we use Heroku as our managed platform to host code and data and delivery security updates and patches (it is built on AWS and ensures the best levels of scalability and security).
Sedi dei data center
Irlanda, Regno Unito
Dettagli dell’hosting dei dati
Cloud hosted
Azienda incaricata dell’hosting dei dati
AWS
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
no