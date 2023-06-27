Criteri di conservazione dei dati
Data is fully encrypted and retained in the database until the user requests to delete the data.
Criteri di archiviazione ed eliminazione dei dati
When the user removes the Slack integration the saved token is removed from the database.
Criteri di archiviazione dei dati
The Slack token is fully encrypted and stored in a database.
L’app/servizio si avvale di sub-incaricati
yes
Linee guida per i sub-incaricati
L’app/il servizio utilizza modelli linguistici di grandi dimensioni (LLM)
no