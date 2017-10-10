Since Ver.bot only support Direct messages currently, you need to add Ver.bot to Direct messages first. And then type /helpv or just type help to start.
And here are available commands:
/subscribe can choose the project that Ver.bot can automatically inform you when they release new version
/unsubscribe to cancel the project you subscribe
/helpv to show command list
/about can tell you some information about Ver.bot
If you have any question, post an issue inhttps://github.com/RPing/Ver.bot/issues
Or, feel free to contact me:g1222888@gmail.com