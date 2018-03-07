/nudge to send recognition at any time
/ampt values
/ampt profiles
/ampt helpTo use the AMPT Slack App you must participate in your employer’s AMPT employee recognition program.Don't have AMPT? Sign up for a demo of the platform at https://amptnow.com/Learn all the commands for the app at https://api.amptnow.com/slack/Any questions? Email us at info@amptnow.com
* Please note that your Slack account email must match your AMPT email in order for this service to work properly
Rivedi i dettagli per comprendere meglio le regole di protezione dell'app. Per scoprire di più sulla valutazione delle app per l’area di lavoro, visita il Centro assistenza.